East Lake Drive residents conflicted over potential development plans

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners are discussing a new development project along East Lake Drive in Tarpon Springs.

Some neighbors are concerned about changes coming to their area.

Terri Whetzel, who lives along East Lake Drive, said the new development could cause some issues for residents.

"It's kind of like the field of dreams…if they build it, people are going to come, and they are going to come from five, 10 and 15 miles away," said Whetzel.

She said when she moved in, she hoped her neighborhood would continue to be quaint and peaceful.

"A community that is known to be a very quiet neighborhood, just very quiet residential, no business type of thing, and so we have a group of people who are in total opposition to what is being proposed," said Whetzel.

Tuesday night, Pinellas County Commissioners considered rezoning the area, which would allow for new housing units and two multi-use buildings... one of which could be an indoor pickleball court or recreation center.

"It would probably be a massive intrusion into this neighborhood," said Whetzel.

Whetzel is also worried about more traffic causing safety issues along East Lake Drive if more people come to use the recreation center.

While some residents argued it could disturb the peace of the area, others argued it could bring the community together even more.

"We own a golf course, and people who play golf like to do other activities as well," said Bob Warren, another resident.

Warren lives right next to the plot of land where the recreation center would be built and says it would help the neighborhood's appearance.

"I think it's going to clean it up a little bit. Right now, there are boats and trailers all over the place," said Warren.

He thinks the new projects will be beneficial, and if the rezoning is approved, he hopes his neighbors will get on board.

"I hope it goes good for the community. I think everyone would enjoy the different activities we are trying to do," said Warren.