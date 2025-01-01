Dunedin could see new development projects in 2025

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As we start the new year, the City of Dunedin is considering some new development projects that could impact the look and feel of Main Street.

For many, the New Year brings new goals, hope, and optimism… and for the City of Dunedin, it could be new development.

This year, several new projects are being considered. One project could include a new boutique hotel with business space near Main Street and Douglas Avenue.

Another project could bring affordable housing to the area.

"I think if they have more people within the community, we might be able to make our own businesses grow, and other businesses grow," said Dakota Graff, who works at Bark Avenue in Dunedin.

Many people, like Graff, think the projects could be beneficial.

"We would be able to get more customers in, and then we will have more regulars and customers, so I think that would improve our business greatly," said Graff.

Erik Feus owns a scent-making company called Sea Love Dunedin and said more space for local businesses is a good idea.

"It extends the walkability of Main Street in Dunedin, it brings other small businesses into the town as well as some restaurants, and it just continues to provide a very nice place for locals and tourists to come and enjoy themselves," said Feus.

But not everyone supports the new developments.

One local restaurant employee who didn't want to go on camera said that she thinks the developments could ruin the quaint small-town feel.

Feus doesn't think Dunedin will lose its uniqueness.

"We're not going to turn into a Clearwater Beach or something like that. Dunedin has its charm, and a lot of people who go to Clearwater Beach for the Gulf, come here in the evenings to enjoy the microbreweries and the restaurants," said Feus.

He said he had to go through a lengthy process to get his business started in Dunedin.

"The ownership of these buildings is very careful that there's not too many candy stores or too many chains that come into Dunedin," said Feus.

The city will discuss the details of these projects this Spring.

"It'll just elevate the business in Dunedin as well…and when you have a tide come into the harbor, all of the ships rise," said Feus.