Drivers experience new Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The new Howard Frankland Bridge is now open to drivers.

After five years of construction, it's something people all over the Tampa Bay Area have been waiting for.

"Traffic is always a problem, depending on what time you go out, it makes a difference, but for the most part, I'm always running into a little bit of traffic," said Vikka McCormick, who drives over the bridge often.

Drivers said crossing the Howard Frankland Bridge has been a hassle for years.

"Slow and tedious. It depends on the time of day. If you get it in an off hour, it is a quick five-minute drive across, but if you get it at the end of the day or first thing in the morning, it's a slow crawl," said Tom Workman.

But these drivers are hopeful for a change.

"Just a quicker transit across, you know, less congestion, less problems," said Workman.

The new Howard Frankland Bridge includes four lanes heading Southbound right now.

Four express lanes heading North and South will be added next year, as well as a walkway and a bike path.

It's something engineers said they are already working towards.

"At the end of the project we will probably be working on wrapping up the pedestrian, shared use path on the side of the bridge as well as finishing up those express lanes," said Austin Petersen with FDOT.

Engineers said the current Northbound lanes will eventually be demolished, and traffic will transition to the former Southbound bridge.

"I just hope it doesn't impact the traffic in a negative way. I just hope it stays smooth, and we can get over that bridge as quickly as possible," said Donna Farrell, another driver.

Workman hopes the old bridge can be repurposed, but if not, he said it'll be a sight to see.

"It's always fun watching things blow up, so I don't know how they are going to take it down, but hopefully it will be a bit of spectacle," said Workman.

Workman said despite another year of construction on the Howard Frankland, the progress is worth it.

This is a growing area, we've been consistently increasing in population, so I don't see that changing any time soon. So we have to be ready to meet the changing demands," said Workman.