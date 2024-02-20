Driver facing new charge after friend dies from accident involving stolen Jeep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A driver is now facing a new charge after his friend died from falling off the back of a stolen Jeep he was driving, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Ke'Andrae Davis, 22, now faces a vehicular homicide charge after the victim, 21-year-old Vincent Green, died from his injuries Monday.

Police said Davis was speeding in the stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee south on 20th Street South around 11:43 p.m. on Feb. 10. Green jumped onto the back of the Jeep before it sped down the street.

Shortly after, police said Davis lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to swerve and flip.

Green was thrown off the back of the Jeep, causing serious injury. Police said Davis then climbed out of the vehicle and ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police found and arrested Davis on Feb. 14.