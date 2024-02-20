Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Driver facing new charge after friend dies from accident involving stolen Jeep

St-Pete-Police-crime-scene
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St-Pete-Police-crime-scene
Posted at 9:03 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 09:13:36-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A driver is now facing a new charge after his friend died from falling off the back of a stolen Jeep he was driving, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Ke'Andrae Davis, 22, now faces a vehicular homicide charge after the victim, 21-year-old Vincent Green, died from his injuries Monday.

Police said Davis was speeding in the stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee south on 20th Street South around 11:43 p.m. on Feb. 10. Green jumped onto the back of the Jeep before it sped down the street.

Shortly after, police said Davis lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to swerve and flip.

Green was thrown off the back of the Jeep, causing serious injury. Police said Davis then climbed out of the vehicle and ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police found and arrested Davis on Feb. 14.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.