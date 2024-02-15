Driver arrested after friend falls off back of stolen Jeep: St. Pete PD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A driver was arrested after his friend fell off the back of a stolen Jeep he was driving on Saturday, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Ke'Andrae Davis, 22, was speeding in the stolen gray Jeep Grand Cherokee south on 20th Street South around 11:43 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police said Davis' friend, 21-year-old Vincent Green, jumped onto the back of the Jeep before it sped down the street. Shortly after, Davis lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to swerve and flip.

Green was ejected off the back of the Jeep, causing serious injury. Police said Davis then climbed out of the vehicle and fled the area before officers arrived.

Green was taken to a local hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police found and arrested Davis Wednesday night. He was charged with the following:

