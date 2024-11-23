Driver charged with DUI after crashing into officer: St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG — A driver was arrested for alleged drunk driving in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning after he crashed into a police officer, authorities said.
The incident occurred at 1st Avenue North and 23rd Street North.
According to St. Petersburg Police Department officials, the driver ran a stop sign and struck a marked cruiser traveling through the intersection.
Both the officer and suspect were transported for medical evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was then charged with DUI and taken into custody.
The officer was treated and released with minor injuries.
