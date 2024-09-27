Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Drinking water being shut off for Pinellas barrier islands, area remains closed

County officials said water in the isalnds is unsafe to drink; boil water orders start at 8 p.m.
Clearwater beach 6.jpg
Clearwater Police
Damage from Hurricane Helene was visible all around on Clearwater Beach
Clearwater beach 6.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Drinking water service will be shut off to the Pinellas County barrier islands from Johns Pass to Fort DeSoto starting at 8 p.m. Friday night as workers start trying to repair the system.

Pinellas County officials said if the service isn't shut off, the station providing potable water will run out of water.

The shutoff of service impacts Pinellas County customers in the communities of St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Tierra Verde. At 8 p.m., a boil water notice will also be issued for the area.

According to Pinellas County officials, workers are trying to complete repairs to the system as soon as possible, but a timeline is unknown. They said a better estimate on the repair timeline may come Saturday.

If you are in the impacted areas, Pinellas County said to call customer service at 727-464-4000.

While the county works on the water system, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the barrier islands will remain closed Friday. Sheriff's deputies will also patrol the islands from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to look for looters.

The sheriff's office said starting Friday at 6 p.m, buses will be available for free transportation for anyone still on the barrier islands.

Buses will drop off individuals wishing to leave, where they can either get transportation to a shelter or request an Uber to an alternate location. Animals will be permitted on the buses.

PCSO said space will be limited on the buses, so anyone wanting to leave should bring only essentials.



"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.