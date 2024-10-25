Displaced residents run into issues finding hotels paid for by FEMA

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Across the Tampa Bay Area, many people have been displaced and are hoping to find FEMA housing, only to be turned away.

It comes as many hotels are being opened up to house people free-of-charge.

The issue is residents are saying there's not enough rooms available for the number of people needing help.

Eveny Medeiros is displaced, and says she spent over seven hours trying to find a room available.

"Frustrating, exhausting, mentally exhausting…by the end of the day, you’re like I'm so tired of this, I just want it to be over. Its like a bad dream," said Medeiros.

FEMA released a list of hotels that the organization would fund for people who are now displaced.

"As soon as you start calling, either nobody answers, or they are just full. So we have taken time and driven to each one, which is time money, and gas, and they are just full," she said.

Nine locations are available in Pinellas County, but many people tell me they are experiencing the same thing: the hotels are at capacity.

"They helped me try to locate a hotel but everything is booked, there’s just a shortage of rooms from what I heard," said Ryan Fahey, another displaced resident.

"So many people are in the same position and all these people need help, but you are also worried about your family, and what is going to happen, and what are you going to do," said Medeiros.

Medeiros eventually got a room for her family at the Ponce De Leon, but others like Ryan Fahey, aren’t so lucky.

"Hopefully, we will be able to make a home here if possible, if FEMA is able to get through that red tape. I mean, a lot of people will be able to make it home," said Fahey.

Fahey's is another frustration we are hearing about.

He manages a condominium hotel called Island Inn Beach Resort.

People who own the condos rent the rooms out like hotel rooms, and with owner’s permission, Fahey is now working to open up the condos to people who are displaced.

"That’s what we are trying to do here, we are just trying to help everybody out locally, the first responders, the displaced residents," said Fahey.

But because the building is listed as a condo, it doesn't qualify for the Emergency Lodging Assistance program to be added to FEMA’s hotel list.

He’s working with the ELA to get that classification changed and to open it up to those who need help.

Managers at Island Inn Beach Resort said once approved by FEMA, at least 50 families will be able to stay there.

"Whatever it takes. We will do what we can to get this place open," said Fahey.

Until then, Medeiros said the best thing to do is be persistent and patient until more rooms are available.

“Don’t give up, I know it’s frustrating, it takes a lot of time, but you have to stay on it," said Medeiros.