Cypress Woods students support families in need during holidays through Giving Tree

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — This holiday season, local families will have gifts under the tree thanks to students at a Pinellas County elementary school.

At first glance, one Christmas tree that lights up Cypress Woods Elementary in Palm Harbor looks like any other holiday decoration, but the ornaments hanging on it represent a student in need and an opportunity to give back through the school's Giving Tree.

“The student chooses the ornament, and then they are able to shop for the gifts for that particular student,” said school social worker Melinda Hassenplug. "The gifts on our Giving Tree represent students who actually attend school at Cypress Woods Elementary School. However, this year, our PTA is also sponsoring students at Sunset Hills Elementary School as well as some students and children with Healthy Families.”

This year, the Cypress Woods Giving Tree is helping about 67 students and 20 to 30 families with about 360 gifts.

Hassenplug said they had some families impacted by the hurricanes, on top of just challenging times.

"In addition to the gifts, some of our families will be receiving donations of food, diapers, and other necessities for their families,” said Hassenplug.

On Monday, a classroom transformed into Santa’s workshop with holiday helpers like 4th grader Emery White and 5th grader Kaylee Martinez wrapping up gifts.

“I actually had like a lot of different families because there was a lot of different kids, so they wanted like clothes, shoes, toys,” said White.

“There was this little girl, I think 7 or 9 years old, that wanted this little doll, and I felt like this might be their first doll ever, and I thought it would be very special to have it,” said Martinez.