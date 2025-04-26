Courtney Campbell crash involving officer closes westbound lanes

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway involving a Clearwater police officer has closed all westbound lanes.
According to a city of Clearwater press release, the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. this morning.
One person was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert.
The officer is not injured. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, city officials said.
