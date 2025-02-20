Country singer Scotty McCreery cancels Clearwater show

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Country singer Scotty McCreery has canceled his show tonight in Clearwater.

Ruth Eckerd Hall said in a statement on its website that McCreery, who was supposed to perform at the venue at 8 p.m., has postponed his show due to an illness. They did not specify what the illness was.

The venue said information regarding rescheduled dates will be available as soon as possible.

McCreery has also canceled tomorrow's show in Pompano Beach, Florida, where he would have been joined by special guest Spencer Crandall.

The singer rose to fame when he won the tenth season of "American Idol" in 2011. McCreery has gone on to win multiple awards, including the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year at the CMT Music Awards in 2023.