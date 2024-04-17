Coral reefs could soon experience global bleaching event

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Coral reefs all over the world are dying.

Two major environmental organizations just released a new report showing that oceans are experiencing record-breaking heat, causing mass coral reef bleaching events.

One local organization is trying to come up with solutions to combat this issue.

The Florida Aquarium expanded its Coral Conservation and Research Center to help.

Keri O’Neil is a scientist with The Florida Aquarium and said coral is critical in the environment.

“They are like the apartment complex that every other animal on the reef lives inside of, and if the coral animal dies, that reef structure starts to collapse," said O'Neil.

Right now, many corals are dying.

“It’s extremely disheartening. We were hoping what happened here in Florida last summer wasn’t going to be as bad in other parts of the world, but it turns out it is actually an extremely bad bleaching event," said O'Neil.

O'Neil said bleaching is a process in which coral lose algae that provide them with energy and color. It’s caused by changes in the environment, like hotter water.

“As of right now, the water temperatures in Florida are already warmer this time of year than they were last year at this time of year," said O'Neil.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The International Coral Reef Initiative released a statement on Monday warning about the issue.

Officials said the percentage of reefs experiencing heat stress is increasing by 1% every week.

This is the fourth global bleaching event in history.

“Unfortunately, ocean conditions are getting so poor in areas that you see land-based facilities like this popping up all over the globe," said O'Neil.

At the Conservation and Research Center, scientists are using lights that simulate the moon and the sun to help coral reproduce.

“The number one purpose of this facility is to preserve the parents. The parents that will make the next generation of corals is to give them a protected space to live," said O'Neil.

O’Neil said Florida’s coast lost roughly 80% of its Elkhorn Coral because of bleaching last summer, and something needs to change.

"Educate other people as to why coral reefs are important and use your power as American citizens to vote for people who care about the environment," said O'Neil.