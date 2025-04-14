Community leaders focus on summer break activities following St. Pete teen's death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The news of yet another young life lost resonates deeply with Eric Jackson, founder of the nonprofit organization S.T.O.R.Y 727.

“It’s devastating,” Jackson shared, reflecting on the fatal shooting that unfolded on April 12th—the very day he and his team were engaged in community outreach, playing basketball with teens in St. Petersburg.

The timing of this incident is particularly painful for Jackson; it echoes a similar tragedy from the previous year.

“It was a remembrance of something that took place last year. A child was trying to take care of a situation, but once again, we came a day short—not enough time implemented,” he said.

Saturday night, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed. St. Pete Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the younger boy was recording the incident when the gun discharged.

“The investigators did not feel that it was accidental per se without statements and without a clear understanding of what occurred. They charged the 14-year-old with second-degree murder," Assistant Chief Mike Kovacsev.

Jackson, who is deeply rooted in the neighborhoods affected by such violence, believes the issues at hand are systemic.

“We are from these neighborhoods, from these areas, and we identify with the same types of people and cultures, no matter what city or state we're in,” he said.

He emphasizes that the environment plays a crucial role in shaping the lives of these young individuals.

“You wonder, what's wrong with the kids? They're hungry. Most of them are hungry. They can’t think; they leap—they sleep on top of each other in one or two-bedroom apartments because the rent has gotten ridiculous,” he said.

Despite the tireless efforts of organizations like S.T.O.R.Y. 727, which hosts food drives, summer camps, and after-school programs, Jackson insists more work must be done.

“When we do our food drives and hear everything, I don’t know why it’s not being heard anywhere else,” he said. “So my question is, is it being heard or is it being neglected? We’re walkers, not talkers, and we just need other people to walk with us. We're calling for the people. We're tired of systems.”

In response to the rising concern over youth violence, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced plans to increase staffing and bolster its visibility in neighborhoods throughout the summer break.

SPPD is also working on how to mitigate the current trend of young teens killing other young teens with guns.

"The city has tried to find ways to kind of mitigate that over the last year. They've been trying to work through with our CALL Program to shift more from a a focus with adults. And they're focusing more with our juvenile outreach to help family members who may need assistance, may need guidance, but also may need some financial help to work through some of the difficulties of raising children," he added.

As the community grapples with these losses, the need for collaborative efforts to address the root causes of youth violence has never been more urgent.

Eric Jackson and his organization continue to advocate for change, striving to create a safer and more supportive environment for the city's youth.