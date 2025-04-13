Watch Now
14-year-old arrested for shooting, killing Largo teen: SPPD

 A 13-year-old Largo boy who was shot on Saturday night has died from his injuries, authorities said.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —  A 14-year-old was arrested after a 13-year-old Largo boy was shot and killed on Saturday night, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Jaden Hill. His death in being investigated as a homicide.

Hill was pronounced dead on Sunday after he was shot on Saturday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called after gunshots were reported at 2421 11 St. South.

Preliminary information stated the shots came from an unknown car. New information from St. Pete Police stated there was no drive-by shooting.

Police said Hill was in the car with the 14-year-old suspect. The suspect pointed a gun at Hill while Hill recorded him on his phone. Officials said the suspect fired the gun, shooting Hill.

Authorities said Hill was then taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect and he was charged him with second-degree murder.


