Community gives feedback on new bus lane project in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation held a town hall Tuesday night to get feedback about plans to add a bus lane to a main road in St. Petersburg.

There's support and concerns for the project in the community.

The Florida Department of Transportation would add a bus and turn lane to 34th Street South.

The bus lane would extend from 22nd Avenue South to 54th Avenue South.

"I moved down here from Philadelphia, and I was surprised that there wasn't enough already," said resident Avery Bilicic.

Bilicic is talking about public transportation.

"Better transportation is good for everyone," she said.

She supports the project.

"I think it would be beneficial for people in this area because a lot of people don't have transportation," said resident Treneices Gibson.

But some people are concerned about the impacts it could have on traffic.

"I think it adds to the congestion more than eliminating it," said Ray Link, another resident.

Link has lived in St. Pete for 13 years and thinks the project would make things worse along 34th Street South.

"In the evenings at 4 or 5 o' clock, it's bumper to bumper it seems," said Link.

FDOT recently conducted a study before and after the Sun Runner bus launched in South Pasadena.

FDOT said the addition reduced travel times by roughly 17 seconds on weekdays.

However, even with the study, some people still have concerns about the project.

FDOT said the project will increase safety and access in St. Petersburg.

It's estimated to be completed in Spring of next year.

"It's better to take a little longer to get around than to not be able to get around at all," said Bilicic.