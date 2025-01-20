Community celebrates MLK Day at 'MLK Dream Big' Parade in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One of the biggest parades in the Tampa Bay area made its way through downtown St. Petersburg on Monday.

The annual 'Dream Big Parade' honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Just a lot of people coming together to have a good time for Dr. Martin Luther King," said Erica Cooper.

From the sound of local bands to the sight of beads flying through the crowd, people at the MLK Day Parade in St. Pete celebrated.

"That makes me happy to see them smile and enjoy themselves," said Edrige Rivers.

For many, the parade is not only a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy... it also teaches an important lesson.

"We talk about how important black history is and just keeping our history alive and not just what they teach them in schools…it goes deeper than that," said Cooper.

It's a day people travel near and far to be a part of, like Rivers and his family, who drove from Ocala early Monday morning.

"Actually, I think it's very important to come and bring the kids, and it's educational for them to see that people are doing different things now," said Rivers.

Others attended the parade to not only celebrate the life of Dr. King but to support loved ones.

"We are also here to see our daughter, who is a Rattler, so we are here to see the FAMU band," said Dyan Dennard.

Dennard's daughter plays the alto sax in the Florida A&M University band and marched down 1st Avenue South Monday afternoon.

"Excited, as a parent, it just warms your heart that they are moving in the right direction," said Dennard.

Local leaders, like St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway, walked in the parade, passing out beads to children.

As the parade made its way through downtown, people shared what MLK Day means to them.

"Coming togetherness, unity, what it brings, the peace. It's everything that MLK stood for and marched for. Just to keep his name alive on this day is amazing," said Cooper.