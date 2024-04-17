Watch Now
Colonial Corner Hoagie Shop in Pinellas Park gets national love for its cheesesteaks

The 47-year-old shop is run by 82-year-old Philly native Joann Casciato
Screen Shot 2024-04-16 at 6.18.05 PM.png
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Imported ribeye sliced fresh and thin daily. A blend of Swiss and American cheese. Freshly baked bread.

That's how you make a cheesesteak!

Or at least that's how they make 'em at Colonial Corner Hoagie Shop (7201 49th St N, Pinellas Park), a Tampa Bay staple for 47 years.

A few years back, Philadelphia Magazine said the cheesesteaks here were the best in America "outside of Philly."

"I love to see the smiles when people eat them," says 82-year-old owner Joann Casciato. "They're like, 'Oh wow!'"

Casciato is a Philly native who's run Colonial Corner for almost 48 years, surrounded by family and friends who have become family.

She carries a big smile for everyone—unless you ask for Cheez Whiz on your cheesesteak.

"No canned cheese on my sandwiches! We use the real stuff!" she says with a scowl.

She keeps her prices friendly—a little more than 10 bucks for a sandwich.

Colonial Corner opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

