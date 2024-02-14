Watch Now
Coca-Cola plant in Dunedin will close in May, laying off nearly 200 employees

Posted at 8:10 AM, Feb 14, 2024
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Coca-Cola plant in Dunedin will close in May, the company announced this month.

A WARN notice posted to the Florida Commerce website on Feb. 6 stated that the facility, located at 427 Christopher Drive, will cease operations on May 31, 2024.

The statement said the elimination of all positions and jobs will start on April 5. The closure will impact 198 employees, who officials said were notified more than 60 days in advance on Feb. 5.

Some employees, however, could possibly remain for a limited time to assist with administrative tasks related to the closure.

