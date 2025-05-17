Coast Guard St. Pete crew rescues capsized boaters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued three boaters on Friday after their 29-foot boat capsized approximately six miles west of Bunces Pass.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the owner aboard the foot boat radioed Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders over VHF channel 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m., reporting the boat was rapidly taking on water, and there were three people aboard.

A nearby tanker, Overseas Tampa, maintained a visual on the three boaters and vectored in the boat crew.

The boaters were transported to Tierre Verde Boat Ramp, and the owner is coordinating commercial salvage.No injuries were reported.

“The boaters quickly donned their life jackets, which ultimately saved their lives,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan St. John, a boatswain's mate at Station St. Petersburg. “We’d like to remind all mariners National Safe Boating Week is here, and a perfect time to get a boat safety check with your local Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla.”