Clearwater property manager faces grand theft charges, embezzles more than $200k

Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 14:05:06-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A property manager in Clearwater faces grand theft charges after police said she embezzled more than $200,000.

Jessica Benedict, 44, was arrested on Friday (February 16th) and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

According to police, while Benedict was working at the Regatta Beach Club, she used the property's credit card to make $79,282 worth of personal purchases. She also diverted some of the property's checks into her own personal bank account, which totaled $136 903.

The Regatta Beach Club had a reported total loss of $216,185.

