Clearwater Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Posted at 10:14 AM, Apr 10, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

On April 9, around 8:36 p.m., police said a dark-colored SUV struck a female pedestrian on the sidewalk near the parking lot of Rumba Bar and Grill on Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

According to police, the SUV fled the scene, and the woman was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. The woman is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or driver should call (727) 562-4242.

