Clearwater Police officer arrested after allegedly faking disability for workers' comp

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater Police officer is facing multiple charges after an investigation into workers' compensation fraud and pension fraud.

The City of Clearwater said that Scott Penna was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Thursday, June 20. He is facing grand theft, scheme to defraud, and pension fraud charges.

Penna had allegedly been on and off light duty after a 2023 incident when removing a person from the back of a cruiser. The initial report stated that he worked the rest of his shift and wasn't expected to miss any work.

He eventually had two surgeries on his right arm and had been on light duty. He applied for a disability pension in February of 2024, allegedly stating that he could no longer perform the job of a police officer because of the limitations with his right hand.

In March of 2024, he allegedly said he could no longer drive to work for his light-duty assignment.

That's when an investigation was launched. The city's Risk Management Department found that Penna apparently drove his personal vehicle often and was able to use both hands to lift weights at the gym.

"The behaviors exhibited on surveillance video were inconsistent with his alleged disability and limitations," Police Chief Eric Gandy said.

Penna was placed on administrative leave on June 17, where he will remain throughout the remainder of the investigation.