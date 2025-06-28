Clearwater police investigating homicide after man found fatally shot: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in an apartment on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at Granada Apartments of Clearwater at 2010 Kings Highway.

According to a CPD report, an adult male was found fatally shot inside an apartment shortly after 5:30 a.m.

All individuals connected to the case have been located and detectives are investigating to determine what happened, officials said.

There was no threat to the community, according to CPD.

No other information was available at this time.