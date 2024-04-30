Clearwater native will compete in 2024 Summer Olympics

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater native is competing in the Olympics this summer.

Noah Lyons qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games one week ago.

"I was over the moon. I was so, so excited. There aren't words to describe the feeling of what it's like to win that and be the one selected to go to the Olympics. It was just pure euphoria, just the feeling of relief that I accomplished the goal and happiness. I'm happy that I could go home with that box ticked to go to the Olympics," said Lyons.

He will be representing Team USA in windsurfing, something he's worked for his whole life.

"It's extremely intense…when we are on the water, we are burning anywhere from 800 to 11,00 calories per hour," said Lyons.

He's now training at the Clearwater Community Sailing Center for the next two weeks to prepare for the big competition.

"It's a lot of days on the water and a lot of days in the gym. I'll go through training blocks. So maybe a four-week block and take a week off," said Lyons.

Not only is it something he is good at—it's his passion.

"I love the freedom of being out on the water and just sailing. Just being in touch with Mother Nature," said Lyons.

Even though he will be competing thousands of miles away in Paris, France, this summer, he hopes his presence at the games shines a light on his beloved community.

"I certainly hope it will give it more exposure. You know, the next Olympics is in Los Angeles, so all of these other countries are going to be looking to come to the U.S. to train, and I think Clearwater will be a hub for the next Olympic cycle," said Lyons.

Lyons said that while his focus will be on bringing a medal home, he's going to be thinking of every person cheering him on back home.

"Being able to represent them and make them proud means a lot to me," said Lyons.