Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Heels to Heal Counseling Centers holds annual Fashion Show and fundraiser

On Saturday, the 12th annual Fashion Show and Fundraiser for Heels to Heal Counseling Center was held in St. Petersburg.
heels to heal.png
Posted

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 12th annual Fashion Show and Fundraiser for Heels to Heal Counseling Center was held in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan was the emcee for the event.

The nonprofit is dedicated to serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and helping them receive the resources necessary for healing.

“We help victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence. This is an exciting event we have 3 amazing fashion show designers that are part of this event we have some great auctions going on,” said Melissa Mihok Stelzl, the founder and director of Heels to Heel.

The nonprofit hoped to raise between $80,000 and $100,000 during the event.

You can learn more about Heels to Heal by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.