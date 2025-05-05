Heels to Heal Counseling Centers holds annual Fashion Show and fundraiser

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 12th annual Fashion Show and Fundraiser for Heels to Heal Counseling Center was held in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan was the emcee for the event.

The nonprofit is dedicated to serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and helping them receive the resources necessary for healing.

“We help victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence. This is an exciting event we have 3 amazing fashion show designers that are part of this event we have some great auctions going on,” said Melissa Mihok Stelzl, the founder and director of Heels to Heel.

The nonprofit hoped to raise between $80,000 and $100,000 during the event.

You can learn more about Heels to Heal by clicking here.