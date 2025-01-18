Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces furlough of several positions amid financial struggle

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the temporary furlough of several positions following financial challenges from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

CMA said several positions will be temporarily furloughed for two to three months starting Monday, Jan. 20. The leadership team will also undergo salary reductions starting the same day.

According to CMA, 22 full-time and 26 part-time employees are affected by the furlough.

CMA said they have pursued financial support from FEMA and the Small Business Administration.