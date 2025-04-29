Watch Now
Clearwater Ferry suspends service after fatal weekend boat crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced that it will suspend its Clearwater Ferry service after one person died and multiple people were injured in a boat crash on Sunday.

The suspension will last from May 1 to May 4.

"Our hearts are with the victims and families affected, and we reiterate our deep gratitude for the first responders, our crew, and other boaters who helped during this tragic event," the announcement on social media reads.

PSTA said safety is its top priority.

The City of Clearwater said one person has died and 10 people were injured following the boat crash near the Memorial Causeway Bridge. Six were listed as trauma alerts.

Two of the trauma alerts were flown to Baycare Health with various minor injuries. 44 people were on board the ferry at the time of the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that after the collision with the ferry, the boat captain, later identified as Jeffry Knight, left the scene and traveled to Belleair Boat Ramp. No charges have been filed in this case.


