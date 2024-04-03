Watch Now
City of Clearwater: possible low or no water pressure in North Clearwater Beach due to damaged water line

Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 14:52:08-04

CLEARWATER, Fla — Residents and businesses in North Clearwater Beach may be experiencing low or no water pressure.

The City of Clearwater says that contractors working along Poinsettia Avenue and North Clearwater were attempting to install a water line stop between Somerset Street and Juanita Way as part of a construction project.

A 12-inch water main that serves North Clearwater Beach was damaged. The city has not issued a boil water notice for the area, but it is evaluating whether it is needed for affected customers. Residents and business owners may be experiencing low or no water pressure.

Clearwater Public Utilities will assess the damage, identify the need for repairs, and determine
the cause of the break.

This is a developing story. Stay with abcactionnews.com for the latest updates as they become available.

