City of Clearwater installs new weather alert system at Clearwater Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is working to protect beachgoers by installing a new weather alert system at Clearwater Beach.

The new system consists of six speakers along the beach and will be used to notify beachgoers about emergencies like storms. It will tell them to get out of the water and to find safety.

John Straum is a Clearwater resident and said the speakers are needed.

“It comes in quickly, so I mean, it’s just a matter of getting people aware of what’s about to happen," said Straum.

Straum has lived near Clearwater Beach for 30 years and says the weather can change instantly.

“Lightning…it could strike anywhere, so if you’re on the beach and it’s looking crazy out, you could be it," said Straum.

That’s one of the biggest issues for lifeguards at Clearwater Beach.

“As much lightning as we see during the season, there’s a bit of a delay in getting information out to our beachgoers," said Patrick Brafford, a lifeguard at the beach.

When warning people about storms, lightning, water spouts, and any other emergencies, lifeguards at Clearwater Beach use whistles and word of mouth.

“Currently, they spend a majority of their time making person-to-person contact out there," said Brafford.

Now, the new weather alert system could help.

“With so many people visiting our beach from all different areas, they are not going to be used to the hazards we face here," said Brafford.

Brafford said it would make getting people to safety a lot faster.

Clearwater Beach lifeguards said not only will this alert system protect those people out in the water, but they also say it will help keep emergency responders and their employees safe.

“At some point, our lifeguards have to get themselves off the beach and in a safe shelter," said Brafford.

Brafford said the new speakers will be up and running just in time for spring break.

“Anytime that we can reach out and find something else that can enhance safety, make our jobs easier, and keep us safe while doing it, I’m thrilled to be a part of it," he said.