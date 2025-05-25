Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shares his Rule Number 7 as hurricane season approaches

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Approaching the 2025 hurricane season, ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips met fans at the annual Rule Number 7 Beer Meet and Greet at Crooked Thumb Brewery.

He interacted with hundreds of fans eager to meet the familiar face behind their weather forecasts.

Phillips, known for his famous Rule Number 7 for hurricane preparation: "Don't freak out unless I freak out." This advice has resonated with the community for nearly three decades, as Phillips has consistently provided trustworthy forecasts during challenging hurricane situations.

As always, staying informed and prepared is key.

With just a week remaining until the season officially begins, community members are reminded to follow safety protocols and watch the weather updates from trusted sources like Denis Phillips and ABC Action News.