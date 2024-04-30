Watch Now
Branzini in St. Pete Beach mixes Mediterranean cuisine and local charm

Owner Tazo Musabegovic says, "food must bring all of us together"
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:49 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 05:54:03-04

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — "Food and pleasure."

That's the beautiful key to everything for St. Pete Beach restaurateur Tazo Musabegovic.

"Life is to be enjoyed," he said with a smile.

That joyful concept plays a big part in Branzini, Musabegovic's brand-new haven of Mediterranean cuisine and local charm on Gulf Boulevard.

Musabegovic's adventurous life has taken him from the former Yugoslavia, where he was a military pilot, to learning the restaurant trade in New York City, including a pivotal stint at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Now he's treating Tampa Bay to his vast talents, including another restaurant, the German Knodle, in downtown St. Pete.

Branzini—fresh seafood cooked in parsley garlic-olive oil, signature sea bass served whole, an everyday brunch menu—is an indoor-outdoor manifestation of his peaceful worldview.

It is both a refreshing new culinary gem in St. Pete Beach—the grilled octopus must be tried!—and a relaxing hangout that fits right in.

The restaurant also has an extensive Illyrian wine list and a lush, classy architectural design.

For more on Branzini, go here.

