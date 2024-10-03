Boil water notice lifted for Pinellas County barrier islands

ST PETE BEACH, Fla. — Drinking water for Pinellas County barrier islands south of John's Pass is now safe to drink again.

Pinellas County officials shut off service to St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Tierra Verde on Friday and issued a boil water notice for the area after pipes were damaged during Hurricane Helene.

Sunset Beach on Treasure Island is the only section of the area that remains without drinking water.

According to the county, 450 properties on the southern barrier islands are not getting adequate drinking water due to damage to the private side of the water service lines. They are working with those people to hire plumbers to make repairs.

Residents are still being asked to reduce water usage to prevent sanitary sewer overflows as crews continue to work to bring the pump station back online.