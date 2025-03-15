Body found in Weedon Island Preserve: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A body was found in the Weedon Island Preserve on Friday where authorities were looking for a missing St. Petersburg teenager.

Due to the condition of the body, St. Petersburg Police Department detectives were unable to confirm if it is the body of missing 17-year-old Allister Nasr.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and attempt to identify the body.

Nasr has been missing since he left his home on a bicycle on March 1. The bicycle was found earlier this week on Wednesday near Weedon Island Preserve.

Searches of Weedon Island have been conducted on foot and by drones, helicopter thermal imaging and boats for the last several days.

A park ranger found some personal items and a helicopter was brought in again late Friday and found the remains, SPPD officials said