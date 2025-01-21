Bay area CEOs join together with Habitat For Humanity

ST. PETERSBURG — CEOs from around Tampa Bay are getting together to help build a house for a St. Petersburg family.

Lace Simmons and her two daughters will eventually move into the home thanks to Habitat for Humanity and a host of volunteers.

This year, more than 75 CEOs helped raise $300,000 to sponsor the home build.

And even though it was a rainy day to work, the Simmons family is a step closer to moving in.

“We went from apartment to, you know, renting a home, and so this is gonna be our home. You know, I can pass this down to my daughters. It’s ours. So much more meaningful. So much more real for us,” said Lace Simmons.

“Affordable housing is such an issue for everyone. I think it touches everyone, and you have a family that's so deserving and just needs a little help to cross that last gap to get homeownership. It's a gift. I feel like it's a gift for us to be a part of it,” said Ruth Eckerd Hall CEO Susan Crockett.

Buccaneers Hall of Famer Ronde Barber is also a regular volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside built 81 homes last year.