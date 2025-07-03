Wesley Chapel woman dead after collision on SR-52 in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel woman is dead following a collision Wednesday along SR-52 in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Authorities report that just before 2 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was driving a Ford Explorer westbound on SR-52 as an international cargo truck, driven by a 51-year-old Orlando man, was headed eastbound on SR-52.
FHP said the Explorer completed a U-turn into the path of the truck, colliding with it before both vehicles came to rest along the outside shoulder of the highway.
The woman was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash, according to FHP.
The man suffered minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.
