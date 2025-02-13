Bartlett Park community eagerly awaits impacts of $5.1 million project to address flooding concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The City of St. Petersburg is improving drainage in one South St. Pete neighborhood.

Heather Barrett and Dan Magaewski both live in Bartlett Park.

They say improvements are needed.

"I definitely think it's necessary, after what we saw happen with the last hurricanes," Barrett said.

The city recently approved a $5.1 million plan. It includes dredging Bartlett Lake, adding a new sluice gate at Salt Creek to better control the flow of surge and rising waters, and a new pump station with a larger intake pool. There's also plans to add a natural wetland and floodplain.

These changes come as the neighborhood continues to reel from hurricane season 2024.

Most houses are now empty. Others are filled with work crews trying to rebuild.

Dan Magawski showed us how bad flood damage was.

"In this particular house, it has a room in here that steps down that was like a swimming pool. I had tools just floating," he said.

Hurricane Helene, in particular, hit Bartlett Lake in South St Pete hard.

Magaewski has been reminded every day since, and he feels like his neighborhood has been left behind.

"I'm surprised you're in this neighborhood. You guys care. Somebody cares about us over here," he said.

Heather Barrett is back in her home, but after the hurricane, she had to deal with about five inches of water inside.

"I'm nervous for this hurricane season," she said.

She shared this video of what her home looked like after the hurricane.

The flooding was so bad that she found a frog swimming inside her home, and just outside her door, she accidentally stepped on a catfish.

Both told me flooding in the neighborhood has gotten worse over the years.

"The flooding, most of it is a lot of it is just coming up from the sewers before the water even has a chance. It's just all backed up already," Barrett said.

"The city just needs to clean them drains out more frequently, especially if there's a hurricane coming. You need to clean them out. Soda cans, Styrofoam cups, and plastic bottles." he said. "Even if it just, if we have a heavy thunderstorm, it floods. I mean, I have a friend who lives in the alley back there. He doesn't know more because his house flooded, but he couldn't even get in and out of his driveway just from rain because the water would be this deep."

Now, the people who still live here brace for whatever storm will come next.

"A lot of these people can't afford to go anywhere else, you know. They tell us, you know, move out of the flood zone. Get a little bit higher. But Where? Where? Where do you go?" Barrett asked.