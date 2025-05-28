Arrest made in 2024 crash that left 2 dead, 9-year-old critically injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection with a St. Petersburg crash that left two dead and one child critically injured last year.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said George Phillip Aponte, 44, was arrested on May 27, 2025, for causing the crash on 5th Avenue South back in October.

The crash occurred when a Honda CR-V turned left onto 5th Avenue South from 20th Street and collided with a tow truck heading west.

The driver of the CR-V, Shakesha Desence, was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she died. Dilean Desence, a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene.

Police said Dilean's 9-year-old grandson survived the crash and was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with serious injuries and in critical condition. He was later released from the hospital and is continuing to heal from his injuries.

Aponte, who stayed at the scene, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.