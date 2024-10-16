2 dead in Tuesday evening crash in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said two people died when a Honda CR-V collided with a tow truck on 5th Avenue South Tuesday evening.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the Honda turned left onto 5th Avenue South from 20th Street when it hit the tow truck going westbound on the 1900 block of 5th Avenue South.

The driver of the CR-V, Shakesha Desence, was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she died due to her injuries from the crash. Dilean Desence, a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene of the crash.

Police said a 9-year-old grandson of Dilean survived the crash and is at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with serious injuries and in critical condition.

The tow truck driver remained at the scene, and police said they were cooperating with the investigation.