Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old girl from Pinellas Park was found safe in North Carolina

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The amber alert for a 12-year-old girl from Pinellas Park was canceled after the girl was located in North Carolina.

Pinellas Park Police said with the help of law enforcement in Greensboro, North Carolina, they were able to locate Aleah Conrad who was with Kassin Rodriguez. Authorities are working to reunite her with her mother.

Authorities have arrested and charged Rodriguez with interference with child custody and false imprisonment.

Police said they believe Aleah's mom, Casey Conrad, was in a relationship with Rodriguez, but they are no longer together. Investigators believe Rodriguez took Aleah out of Florida without Casey's permission.

Police said it is still unclear how Aleah was under the care of Rodriguez, and they are unsure of the exact time frame she went missing.


