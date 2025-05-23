Ahead of busy weekend on the water, safety should be top concern

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) — As summer kicks off, the Florida boating community prepares for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Captain Stephen Vigilante, the General Manager for SeaTow Tampa Bay, shared insights on the challenges and preparations that characterize the celebratory weekend ahead.

“This weekend is one of our three biggest weekends of the year,” Vigilante noted. The approach to this peak time involves ensuring a full staff, ready vessels, and even extra boats to manage the anticipated workload of boaters eager to hit the water.

With temperatures soaring, many boaters are tempted to launch without prior checks. Vigilante highlighted key safety precautions, emphasizing the need for boaters to familiarize themselves with their surroundings, understand local waterways, and ensure their boats are seaworthy before setting out. “It’s easy to overlook maintenance when looking forward to a day of fun,” he said, noting frequent issues like dead batteries and mechanical failures that can lead to costly mishaps on the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently reported a concerning spike in boating accidents and fatalities. In 2024, the state experienced 685 boating crashes—26 more than in the previous year—resulting in 81 fatalities, an increase of 22.

Vigilante explained that many incidents stem from boaters, especially newcomers, not understanding local tide charts and shoaling areas that can lead to groundings.

The FWC's report revealed that 65% of operators involved in fatal incidents had no formal boating education. Vigilante echoed this sentiment.

"The biggest thing that we'll see out there, to be honest, is people not watching the tide charts and knowing the waterways. A lot of them, groundings happen in the St Pete and Tampa Bay area because there's a lot of shoaling and a lot of sand bars out there that people come in from out of state or from different areas that don't know the water as well as locals do, and they'll run aground, especially if it's low tide," he said.

“Accidents happen quickly and without warning,” warned Lt. Nicholas Korade of the FWC. “Life jackets save lives,” he added, urging boaters to wear them at all times, especially during peak weekends when the risk of incidents is heightened.

As the warm summer sun alights Florida’s vast waterways, families like Esther Arredondo have their own plans for fun in the sun while prioritizing safety.

“We decided to come today to enjoy the beach and avoid the crowds expected over the weekend,” she explained.

Arredondo and her family emphasize careful monitoring of their children in busy environments. They plan to take turns supervising them while they enjoy beach activities.

Vigilante anticipates a high volume of calls for assistance this weekend, with estimations ranging from 20 to 40 daily. His team at SeaTow will be stationed with six boats across the Tampa Bay area, ready to assist boaters facing battery failures, running aground, or even more serious emergencies like fires or sinking vessels.

As boating season ramps up, both local authorities and recreational enthusiasts are reminded to prioritize safety, responsibility, and the joy of leisure on Florida's beautiful waterways. The FWC reiterates the importance of taking certified boating safety courses and being aware of one's surroundings, as prevention is always better than recovery.