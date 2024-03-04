73-year-old woman dies after crashing electric scooter in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman passed away after she crashed an electric scooter she was riding in St. Petersburg last Friday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said on March 1, Barbara Richards, 73, was riding the black electric scooter on the sidewalk of 35th Street North, about to make a left turn onto 38th Avenue North around 1:50 p.m.

Richards failed to safely navigate her turn, police said, and left the sidewalk. She collided with the front passenger door of a white Freightliner moving truck traveling east on the curb lane of 38th Avenue North.

She was taken to Bayfront Health, where she later died from her injuries on March 3.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.