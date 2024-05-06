Watch Now
55-year-old man shot in parking lot of Clearwater Mexican restaurant

May 06, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot near a Mexican restaurant in Clearwater late Sunday night.

Clearwater officials said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Mega Burrito Restaurant on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, but officers found the victim in the 200 block of Waverly Way. He was shot in his arm.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

