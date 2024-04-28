4-year-old pulled from bottom of pool in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call about a child being pulled from a pool on Island Estates Saturday.

According to the City of Clearwater, the child was found at the bottom of a pool at Horizon House condominiums just before 6 p.m.

The four-year-old boy was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and later transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

There is no word yet on the boy's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.