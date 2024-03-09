34 arrested for DUI in Pinellas County wolf pack operation

A total of 34 people in Pinellas County were arrested for drunk driving in a law enforcement operation to curb the crime. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with help from several partner agencies, conducted the driving under the influence (DUI) wolf pack operation in the area.

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, 34 people were arrested for DUI during the operation, which spanned from 7 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Saturday. There were a total of 47 arrests, which included: 3 felony drug charges; 3 misdemeanor drug charges; 1 warrant arrest; 2 for driving while licenses suspended or revoked; and 4 other misdemeanor arrests. An additional 207 citations also were written. The partnering agencies included Florida Highway Patrol, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and the Clearwater Police Department.

The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's “ongoing commitment to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving. The goal of the wolf pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances,” a press release stated.