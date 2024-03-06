3 missing Largo children found safe, parents arrested

The parents of three children who went missing Tuesday have been arrested after the kids were found safe late Tuesday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the children a few hours earlier.

Detectives say they used multiple investigative resources to locate the missing Spears children in Pasco County around 11:30 p.m. With assistance from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the two boys and one girl were recovered unharmed.

Tyler Daniel Spears, 32, and Natalie Hannah Spears, 28, were both arrested by Largo Police and charged with interference with custody.