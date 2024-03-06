Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

3 missing Largo children found safe, parents arrested

Largo Police SUV.png
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Largo Police SUV.png
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 06:58:49-05

The parents of three children who went missing Tuesday have been arrested after the kids were found safe late Tuesday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the children a few hours earlier.

Detectives say they used multiple investigative resources to locate the missing Spears children in Pasco County around 11:30 p.m. With assistance from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the two boys and one girl were recovered unharmed.

Tyler Daniel Spears, 32, and Natalie Hannah Spears, 28, were both arrested by Largo Police and charged with interference with custody.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.