3 arrested for involvement in Easter shooting that left 4 injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Pinellas County on Easter Day in which four people were hospitalized.

On Wednesday morning, detectives worked with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County Sheriff's Office to arrest 20-year-old Kevontre Wesby, 21-year-old Keith Wesby, and 24-year-old Christopher Atkins.

Kevontre Wesby was charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and delinquent in possession of a firearm. Keith Wesby and Atkins were also charged with second-degree murder.

Detectives identified two houses connected to the suspects located at 526 Palm Avenue North in St. Petersburg and 5410 Trevesta Place in Manatee County.

Police said the homes are rented by either Rodarius Green, a rapper who performs under the name Rod Wave, or one of his businesses.

Authorities served a search warrant at his St. Petersburg home on Monday evening and arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges.

During a search in Manatee County, Green was arrested and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. St. Pete Police said Green is not being investigated for the shooting but for what authorities found during the search warrant executed in Manatee County.

Green’s attorney, Brad Cohen, released a statement regarding his client's arrest on Instagram.

Multiple items were seized during the investigation, including five rifles, five handguns, ammunition, over $10,000, and miscellaneous pieces of jewelry.

Three of the men arrested Wednesday morning are connected to a group involved in drug trafficking and shootings called the "YG's" or Young Gangsters.

Detectives have been investigating the group since March 2022, and a number of members have been seen with Green since the summer of 2023.