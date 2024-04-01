Watch Now
Easter shooting leads to 4 injured, including 17-year-old girl: St. Pete Police

Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 01, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting on Easter Day in Pinellas County.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said around 11 p.m., officers arrived at Sonic Sports Bar and Lounge on 49th Street South, where a large group of people were gathered outside.

Police said a group of men got into a verbal argument and began shooting at each other outside of the restaurant.

The victims, three men in their 20s and a 17-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to Orlando Health Bayfront, one by ambulance and the others choosing to drive themselves.

Police said three of the victims were treated and released overnight, but one is still in the hospital with a foot injury.

As police continue to investigate, they said the suspects are still unknown.

Anyone with information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

