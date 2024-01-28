2 seriously injured in crash on I-275 in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Toyota Yaris was traveling northbound on the I-375 entrance ramp, while a Publix tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I-275.

The driver of the Toyota was traveling too fast on the wet roadway while merging into I-275 and lost control of the vehicle, which rotated and traveled across the roadway gore until colliding with the Publix tractor-trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol

An 18-year-old man and his passenger, a 28-year-old man, both from St. Petersburg, suffered serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 34-year-old Lakeland man, was not injured.