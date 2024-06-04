2 people arrested after teens shoot pellet guns at crowd near St Pete Pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police arrested two people after several teens showed up in downtown St. Pete with toy gel pellet guns and shot into a crowd.

According to St. Pete Police Chief Holloway, on June 1, 200 teens gathered in downtown St. Pete near the St. Pete Pier. Several of the teens had toy gel pellet guns.

Authorities said teens shot into a crowd, hitting two people near The Pier. Gervaris Small, 22, then started driving a 14-year-old in a vehicle. The 14-year-old was shooting out the window as they drove up on Beach Drive NE. The 14-year-old in the vehicle shot a police horse, hitting the horse in the eye.

Two officers were also shot at at two different locations.

The horse has an eye injury, but the four others shot were not injured, according to Chief Holloway. The gel pellets sting but generally don't cause permanent damage unless they hit sensitive areas like the eyes, according to Police.

According to Chief Holloway, Gervaris Small, 22, was charged with principal to battery on a law enforcement officer for driving the car. The 14-year-old was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Police also found six disregarded gel blasters near The Pier.

"If we catch you doing something wrong with these toys, we are going to charge you, and again, we are going to put it in the affidavit that the parents will be held responsible."

Chief Holloway said that they will have extra patrols in the area of The Pier and on Beach Drive this weekend.