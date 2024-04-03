17-year-old killed, second minor shot during botched robbery in Largo: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — Law enforcement said two minors were shot multiple times in Largo early Monday morning.

Officials said around 12:07 a.m. on April 1, Largo and Pinellas Park police, as well as Pinellas County deputies, received 911 calls about a shooting near 126th Avenue and 66th Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex. The officers rendered aid before Medina was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away.

A second minor, who had also been shot multiple times, and a gun, was then found several blocks west on 126th Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives said during an investigation, they found that the 17-year-old and another 15-year-old attempted to rob the victim, and during the struggle, both the 17-year-old and the victim were shot.

The 15-year-old was charged with felony murder in the second-degree for the 17-year-old's death and attempted first-degree felony murder.

Officials said the 17-year-old's sister, a 15-year-old girl, was also involved in the robbery. She was charged with felony murder in the second-degree for her brother's death.